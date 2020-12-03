Watch for Blackrock Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 10.44% Yesterday

Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $384.51 to a high of $406.76. Yesterday, the shares fell 10.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $405.15 on volume of 694,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Blackrock Inc have traded between the current low of $384.51 and a high of $576.81 and are now at $387.46. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

