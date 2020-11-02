Watch for Blackrock Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.02% Yesterday

Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $564.05 to a high of $564.61. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $556.01 on volume of 215,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Blackrock Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $564.61 and a 52-week low of $403.54 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $568.46 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

