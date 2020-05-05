Watch for Bio-Techne Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.49% Yesterday

Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $236.74 to a high of $243.72. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $237.39 on volume of 111,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Bio-Techne Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $243.72 and a 52-week low of $155.17 and are now trading 56% above that low price at $242.53 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

