MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Watch for Bio-Rad Labs-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 3.30% Yesterday

Written on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 12:54pm
By Amy Schwartz

Bio-Rad Labs-A (NYSE:BIO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $416.00 to a high of $439.96. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $419.48 on volume of 123,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bio-Rad Labs-A have traded between a low of $281.66 and a high of $439.96 and are now at $428.22, which is 52% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Bio-Rad Labs-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Bio-Rad Labs-A in search of a potential trend change.

Keywords: rebounders bio-rad labs-a

Ticker(s): BIO

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.