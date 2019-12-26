Watch for Big Lots Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.27% Yesterday

Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.51 to a high of $29.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $28.53 on volume of 108,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Big Lots Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $18.54 and a high of $39.53 and are now at $28.62, 54% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Big Lots Inc on December 6th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.13. Since that recommendation, shares of Big Lots Inc have risen 20.2%. We continue to monitor BIG for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.