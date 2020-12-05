Watch for B&G Foods Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 11.59% Yesterday

B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $21.61 to a high of $24.68. Yesterday, the shares gained 11.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $21.75 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of B&G Foods Inc have traded between a low of $10.39 and a high of $24.68 and are now at $24.06, which is 132% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.1%.