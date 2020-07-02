Watch for Berry Global Gro to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.39% Yesterday

Berry Global Gro (NYSE:BERY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.50 to a high of $43.15. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $42.51 on volume of 327,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Berry Global Gro has traded in a range of $36.98 to $59.16 and is now at $43.00, 16% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

