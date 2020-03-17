Watch for Bed Bath &Beyond to Potentially Rebound After Falling 8.13% Yesterday

Bed Bath &Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.12 to a high of $6.24. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $5.68 on volume of 5.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Bed Bath &Beyond share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.57 and the current low of $5.12 and are currently at $5.59 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.9% lower and 4.56% lower over the past week, respectively.

