Watch for Bed Bath &Beyond to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.69% Yesterday

Bed Bath &Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.73 to a high of $15.46. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.13 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bed Bath &Beyond have traded between a low of $7.31 and a high of $19.57 and are now at $15.23, which is 108% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.