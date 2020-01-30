Watch for Bed Bath &Beyond to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.28% Yesterday

Bed Bath &Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.67 to a high of $16.20. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.79 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Bed Bath &Beyond share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.57 and a 52-week low of $7.31 and are now trading 120% above that low price at $16.05 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.