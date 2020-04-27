Watch for Bed Bath &Beyond to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 15.68% Yesterday

Bed Bath &Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.44 to a high of $6.24. Yesterday, the shares gained 15.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $5.27 on volume of 11.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Bed Bath &Beyond has traded in a range of $3.43 to $17.79 and is now at $6.05, 76% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 11.9%.

