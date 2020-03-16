Watch for Becton Dickinson to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.71% Yesterday

Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $208.65 to a high of $227.67. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $216.09 on volume of 522,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Becton Dickinsonhas traded in a range of $208.65 to $286.72 and are now at $225.36. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% lower and 1.52% lower over the past week, respectively.