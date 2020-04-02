Watch for Becton Dickinson to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.44% Yesterday

Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $282.49 to a high of $284.42. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $282.01 on volume of 346,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Becton Dickinson has traded in a range of $221.47 to $284.42 and is now at $285.20, 29% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Becton Dickinson and will alert subscribers who have BDX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.