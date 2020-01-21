Watch for Baxter Intl Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.73% Yesterday

Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $89.31 to a high of $90.21. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $90.00 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Baxter Intl Inc has traded in a range of $66.04 to $90.30 and is now at $91.00, 38% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% higher and 1.48% higher over the past week, respectively.

