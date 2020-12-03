Watch for Bank Of America to Potentially Rebound After Falling 7.50% Yesterday

Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.15 to a high of $21.20. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $21.51 on volume of 59.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Bank Of America share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.72 and the current low of $20.15 and are currently at $20.75 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Bank Of America and will alert subscribers who have BAC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.