Watch for Autozone Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.66% Yesterday

Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $998.00 to a high of $1,017.41. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1,034.73 on volume of 91,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Autozone Inc have traded between a low of $684.91 and a high of $1274.41 and are now at $992.09, which is 45% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

