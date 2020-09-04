Watch for Autodesk Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 5.65% Yesterday

Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $160.17 to a high of $167.30. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $157.80 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Autodesk Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $125.38 and a high of $211.58 and are now at $168.11, 34% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Autodesk Inc and will alert subscribers who have ADSK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.