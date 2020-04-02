Watch for Autodesk Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.63% Yesterday

Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $200.51 to a high of $202.96. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $200.84 on volume of 237,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Autodesk Inc have traded between a low of $129.70 and a high of $202.96 and are now at $202.10, which is 56% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

