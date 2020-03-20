Watch for At&T Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 7.00% Yesterday

At&T Inc (NYSE:T) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.18 to a high of $30.50. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $30.25 on volume of 61.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of At&T Inc have traded between the current low of $28.18 and a high of $39.58 and are now at $28.59. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

