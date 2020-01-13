Watch for At&T Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.17% Yesterday

At&T Inc (NYSE:T) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.38 to a high of $38.55. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $38.55 on volume of 11.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, At&T Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $28.92 and a high of $39.58 and are now at $38.30, 32% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

