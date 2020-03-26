Watch for At&T Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 6.80% Yesterday

At&T Inc (NYSE:T) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.68 to a high of $30.11. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $28.30 on volume of 30.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, At&T Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.08 and a high of $39.58 and are now at $30.20, 16% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of At&T Inc on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $36.89. Since that call, shares of At&T Inc have fallen 23.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.