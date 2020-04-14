Watch for At&T Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.07% Yesterday

At&T Inc (NYSE:T) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.35 to a high of $30.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $30.94 on volume of 13.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, At&T Inc has traded in a range of $26.08 to $39.58 and is now at $30.72, 18% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% lower and 0.77% lower over the past week, respectively.