Watch for Atmos Energy to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.03% Yesterday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $103.00 to a high of $104.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $103.74 on volume of 241,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Atmos Energy has traded in a range of $77.92 to $121.08 and is now at $101.53, 30% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Atmos Energy and will alert subscribers who have ATO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.