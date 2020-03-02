Watch for Asbury Auto Grp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 5.46% Yesterday

Asbury Auto Grp (NYSE:ABG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $98.95 to a high of $102.87. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $101.70 on volume of 68,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Asbury Auto Grp has traded in a range of $65.54 to $123.45 and is now at $101.71, 55% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

