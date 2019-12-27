Watch for Applied Optoelec to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.80% Yesterday

Applied Optoelec (NASDAQ:AAOI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.44 to a high of $11.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.23 on volume of 370,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Applied Optoelec share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.34 and a high of $18.04 and are now at $11.82, 42% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

