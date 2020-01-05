Watch for Applied Material to Potentially Rebound After Falling 5.86% Yesterday

Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $46.80 to a high of $48.36. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $50.26 on volume of 6.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Applied Material have traded between a low of $36.64 and a high of $69.44 and are now at $46.65, which is 27% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

