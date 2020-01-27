Watch for Applied Material to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.23% Yesterday

Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $59.60 to a high of $60.18. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $61.61 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Applied Material on September 4th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $48.98. Since that recommendation, shares of Applied Material have risen 26.6%. We continue to monitor AMAT for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Applied Material have traded between a low of $33.71 and a high of $64.93 and are now at $58.97, which is 75% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.