Watch for Applied Material to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.85% Yesterday

Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $63.62 to a high of $64.43. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $63.81 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Applied Material share prices have been bracketed by a low of $33.71 and a high of $64.43 and are now at $64.27, 91% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Applied Material on September 4th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $48.98. Since that recommendation, shares of Applied Material have risen 29.0%. We continue to monitor AMAT for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.