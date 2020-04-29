Watch for Apache Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 6.94% Yesterday

Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.13 to a high of $11.50. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.45 on volume of 3.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Apache Corp has traded in a range of $3.80 to $33.77 and is now at $11.41, 200% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.8%.

