Watch for Apache Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 25.39% Yesterday

Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.50 to a high of $30.70. Yesterday, the shares gained 25.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $25.98 on volume of 19.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Apache Corp has traded in a range of $18.33 to $38.12 and is now at $31.39, 71% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.56% lower and 0.69% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Apache Corp on December 16th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.94. Since that recommendation, shares of Apache Corp have risen 16.9%. We continue to monitor APA for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.