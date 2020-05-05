Watch for Aon Plc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.76% Yesterday

Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $177.07 to a high of $182.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $179.85 on volume of 390,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Aon Plc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $143.93 and a high of $238.19 and are now at $182.58, 27% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

