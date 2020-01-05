Watch for Aon Plc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.92% Yesterday

Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $169.29 to a high of $178.86. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $175.98 on volume of 807,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Aon Plc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $238.19 and a 52-week low of $143.93 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $176.12 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Aon Plc and will alert subscribers who have AON in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.