Watch for Anthem Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.28% Yesterday

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $265.55 to a high of $268.61. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $267.23 on volume of 680,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Anthem Inc has traded in a range of $171.03 to $311.53 and is now at $268.21, 57% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

