Watch for Annaly Capital M to Potentially Rebound After Falling 12.83% Yesterday

Written on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:49pm
By Nick Russo

Annaly Capital M (NYSE:NLY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.83 to a high of $4.61. Yesterday, the shares fell 12.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.33 on volume of 19.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Annaly Capital M have traded between a low of $3.51 and a high of $10.50 and are now at $3.98, which is 13% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Annaly Capital M. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Annaly Capital M in search of a potential trend change.

