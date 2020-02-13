Watch for Annaly Capital M to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 3.18% Yesterday

Annaly Capital M (NYSE:NLY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.08 to a high of $10.44. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $10.09 on volume of 12.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Annaly Capital M and will alert subscribers who have NLY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Annaly Capital M share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $10.51 and a 52-week low of $8.07 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $10.30 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.