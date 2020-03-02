Watch for Annaly Capital M to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.44% Yesterday

Annaly Capital M (NYSE:NLY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.76 to a high of $9.91. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $9.85 on volume of 4.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Annaly Capital M share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.07 and a high of $10.51 and are now at $9.80, 21% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

