Watch for Anixter Intl Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.26% Yesterday

Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $89.12 to a high of $89.65. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $88.90 on volume of 487,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Anixter Intl Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $90.34 and a 52-week low of $50.05 and are now trading 79% above that low price at $89.57 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.

