Watch for Amphenol Corp-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.99% Yesterday

Amphenol Corp-A (NYSE:APH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $88.45 to a high of $89.38. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $87.45 on volume of 370,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Amphenol Corp-A on April 9th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $81.70. Since that recommendation, shares of Amphenol Corp-A have risen 6.8%. We continue to monitor APH for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Amphenol Corp-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $63.05 and a high of $110.24 and are now at $89.02, 41% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% lower and 1.11% lower over the past week, respectively.