Watch for Amkor Tech Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.37% Yesterday

Amkor Tech Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.21 to a high of $13.40. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $13.27 on volume of 118,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Amkor Tech Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.25 and a 52-week low of $5.74 and are now trading 133% above that low price at $13.36 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.1%.

