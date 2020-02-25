Watch for Amgen Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.83% Yesterday

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $213.54 to a high of $219.56. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $218.51 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Amgen Inc has traded in a range of $166.30 to $244.99 and is now at $213.57, 28% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Amgen Inc and will alert subscribers who have AMGN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.