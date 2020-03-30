Watch for Amerisourceberge to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 6.14% Yesterday

Amerisourceberge (NYSE:ABC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $82.44 to a high of $87.55. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $85.18 on volume of 685,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Amerisourceberge has traded in a range of $70.55 to $97.50 and is now at $86.97, 23% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% lower and 1.01% lower over the past week, respectively.

