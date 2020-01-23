Watch for Ameriprise Finan to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.60% Yesterday

Ameriprise Finan (NYSE:AMP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $168.36 to a high of $170.23. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $170.16 on volume of 178,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ameriprise Finan have traded between a low of $117.09 and a high of $173.75 and are now at $168.44, which is 44% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ameriprise Finan on October 15th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $140.17. Since that recommendation, shares of Ameriprise Finan have risen 22.1%. We continue to monitor AMP for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.