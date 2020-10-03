Watch for American Water W to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.99% Yesterday

American Water W (NYSE:AWK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $133.19 to a high of $140.65. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $134.63 on volume of 592,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, American Water W share prices have been bracketed by a low of $101.92 and a high of $141.70 and are now at $134.46, 32% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

