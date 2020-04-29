Watch for American Tower C to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.04% Yesterday

American Tower C (NYSE:AMT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $237.92 to a high of $251.02. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $243.77 on volume of 175,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of American Tower C have traded between a low of $174.32 and a high of $260.43 and are now at $238.56, which is 37% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.