Watch for American Tower C to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.53% Yesterday

American Tower C (NYSE:AMT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $231.15 to a high of $232.86. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $231.02 on volume of 494,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of American Tower C on November 20th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $217.49. Since that recommendation, shares of American Tower C have risen 6.1%. We continue to monitor AMT for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, American Tower C has traded in a range of $158.02 to $242.00 and is now at $234.68, 49% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.