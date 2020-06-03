Watch for American Interna to Potentially Rebound After Falling 5.08% Yesterday

American Interna (NYSE:AIG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.44 to a high of $39.55. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $40.18 on volume of 5.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of American Interna have traded between the current low of $39.05 and a high of $58.66 and are now at $39.43. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

