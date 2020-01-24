MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Watch for American Interna to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.16% Yesterday

Written on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 12:49pm
By Nick Russo

American Interna (NYSE:AIG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $51.57 to a high of $51.67. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $51.58 on volume of 868,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

American Interna share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.66 and a 52-week low of $40.00 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $51.10 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for American Interna and will alert subscribers who have AIG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: rebounders american interna

Ticker(s): AIG

Contact Nick Russo

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.