Watch for American Homes-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.22% Yesterday

American Homes-A (NYSE:AMH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.94 to a high of $28.24. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $28.01 on volume of 565,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, American Homes-A has traded in a range of $21.59 to $28.19 and is now at $28.18, 31% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for American Homes-A and will alert subscribers who have AMH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.