Watch for American Express to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.38% Yesterday

American Express (NYSE:AXP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $128.87 to a high of $131.46. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $130.14 on volume of 2.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of American Express have traded between a low of $98.46 and a high of $138.13 and are now at $130.39, which is 32% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.36% higher and 0.74% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of American Express on October 18th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $118.99. Since that recommendation, shares of American Express have risen 13.5%. We continue to monitor AXP for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.