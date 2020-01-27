Watch for American Express to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.38% Yesterday

American Express (NYSE:AXP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $128.87 to a high of $131.46. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $130.14 on volume of 2.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of American Express on October 18th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $118.99. Since that recommendation, shares of American Express have risen 13.5%. We continue to monitor AXP for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

American Express share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $138.13 and a 52-week low of $98.46 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $130.39 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.